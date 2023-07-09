Kazakhstan to brace for heatwave and rains July 9

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Due to fronts, the country is to expect unstable weather bringing rains to the east, south, southeast, and northeast, as well as heavy rains with thunderstorms, hail, and squally wind to the southeast, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

High winds are to sweep across the country. Weather with no precipitation is predicted in the west, northwest, and north.

Heat wave is to grip the greater part of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Ulytau, and south of Kostanay regions. The south, north of West Kazakhstan, south, northeast of Mangistau, south of Atyrau, and west of Aktobe regions are to brace for severe heatwave.

Extreme fire hazard is to persist in most parts of Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, south, west, north, desert areas of Turkestan, south, north of Atyrau, south of Kostanay, Karaganda, Ulytau, Zhetysu, south, southeast of Aktobe regions.

High fire danger is issued for the greater part of Zhetysu, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, north of Abai, south, west of East Kazakhstan, west, center of Almaty, north of Kostanay, northwest, east of Pavlodar regions.