Kazakhstan to brace for hailstorms and dust storms

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for May 12-14, Kazinform reports.

The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to brace for heavy downpours, thunderstorms, hail, squalls, and high wind.

Dust storms will sweep through the southwest and south of Kazakhstan over the next three days, Kazhydromet reports.