    Kazakhstan to brace for freezing weather Nov 30

    30 November 2022, 07:48

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 30, the territory of Kazakhstan will still remain under the impact of the cold northern anti-cyclone, which will bring sunny, but freezing weather to the country.

    Snowfall is forecast in northwestern, northern regions, while southern and southeastern regions will be hit by a mix of rain and snow, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Wind speed will increase across the republic. Ground blizzard is expected in northwestern and northern regions. Fog and ice slick is forecast for mountainous areas of southern and southeastern regions. Wind speed in northern, eastern areas of Zhetysu region, and around Lake Alakol will exceed 30m/s. Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) is forecast in mountainous and piedmont areas of Turkistan region. Heavy snowfall will batter Zhambyl region.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
