Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Kazakhstan to brace for freezing weather Nov 30

30 November 2022, 07:48
Kazakhstan to brace for freezing weather Nov 30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 30, the territory of Kazakhstan will still remain under the impact of the cold northern anti-cyclone, which will bring sunny, but freezing weather to the country.

Snowfall is forecast in northwestern, northern regions, while southern and southeastern regions will be hit by a mix of rain and snow, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Wind speed will increase across the republic. Ground blizzard is expected in northwestern and northern regions. Fog and ice slick is forecast for mountainous areas of southern and southeastern regions. Wind speed in northern, eastern areas of Zhetysu region, and around Lake Alakol will exceed 30m/s. Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) is forecast in mountainous and piedmont areas of Turkistan region. Heavy snowfall will batter Zhambyl region.


Теги:
Related news
Kazakhstan to brace for freezing weather Nov 30
Sievers Apple from Kazakhstan perpetuated in Greece
Emannuel Macron welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Élysée Palace
Read also
Storm alert issued for 8 regions of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstani para-athletes claim 54 medals at World Games in Portugal
Ambassador of Sweden awarded with Dostyk Order
Kazakhstan faces shortage of 270 thou school places
EDB forecasts 4.2% growth in Kazakh economy in 2023
Emannuel Macron welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Élysée Palace
Ekibastuz TPP accident: 42 residential buildings, 90 private houses remain unheated
Government approves 2023-2027 Migration Policy Concept of Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan-Finland coop deepening discussed in Astana
2 President Tokayev in Moscow: meeting with Vladimir Putin and reaffirming strategic partnership with Russia
3 Emannuel Macron welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Élysée Palace
4 PM urges to liquidate Ekibastuz TPP accident causes, check energy facilities in regions
5 Sievers Apple from Kazakhstan perpetuated in Greece

News