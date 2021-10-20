Kazakhstan to brace for fog, ice slick, ground blizzard and dust storm

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 7 regions of Kazakhstan for Thursday, Kazhydromet reports.

Ground blizzard and ice-slick are expected tomorrow in Akmola region. High wind will sweep through the region locally.

Fog will coat West Kazakhstan. Slippery surfaces will form on the roads. High wind is forecast locally.

Fog will also blanket Karaganda region. The region will brace for strong wind gusting 15-20 m/s.

Kyzylorda region will face wild wind of 15-20 m/s accompanied by dust storms.

It will rain and snow throughout North Kazakhstan causing slippery surfaces on the roads and ground blizzard.

Heavy rain will batter the mountainous areas of Turkestan region. High wind will batter in the night.