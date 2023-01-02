Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to brace for fog and ice-slick Jan 2

    2 January 2023, 09:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A cyclonic trough and fronts are to affect the greater part of the country bringing snow on January 2. The west and south are to expect precipitation as rain and snow. Fog, ice-slick, high wind, and blizzards are predicted in most parts, Kazinform cites the Kazakh National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    Southwesterly wind blowing up to 30mps and over is predicted in the north, east of Akmola, west and south of Kostanay, west of North Kazakhstan, southwest, north, and mountainous areas of Zhambyl regions during the day.
    Weather in Kazakhstan
