    Kazakhstan to brace for cold spell and rain

    26 June 2023, 18:48

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for the country for June 27-29, Kazinform reports.

    A cyclone and associated fronts are to dictate the weather conditions in the country for the next three days, bringing rains with thunderstorms to the northwest on June 27, the north, east on June 27-28, and heavy rains to the west on June 29.

    The country is to brace for hail, squall, and high wind.

    Cold weather is to linger in almost all parts of the country.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

