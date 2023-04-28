Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to brace for cold snap and precipitation this weekend

Adlet Seilkhanov
28 April 2023, 16:14
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Due to fronts the greater part of Kazakhstan is to expect unstable weather conditions on April 29-May 1, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorms are to hit mots parts of the country. Precipitation as rain and snow are forecast for the north, center, and east in the nighttime as well as heavy rains with hail in the mountainous areas of the southeast at times.

The country is to brace for high wind, fog, as well as dust tides in the southern parts.

It is predicted a Northern anticyclone will cause low temperatures in most parts of the country, with temperatures dropping as low as -7C in the north, northwest, and center and plummeting to -1-10C in the east in the nighttime.


Weather in Kazakhstan  
