    Kazakhstan to bottle QazVac COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty rgn

    16 September 2021, 17:36

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Preparations to bottle the Kazakh QazVac COVID-19 vaccine have been underway at the Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems’ second base at Antigen LLP in Abai village, Karasay district, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    With the preparations underway since April this year, it is planned to bottle up to 1 million doses of the Kazakh COVID-19 vaccine at Antigen LLP, which boasts the Italian equipment capable of bottling vaccine into 60 vials per minute with each vial containing three doses.

    It is said that the bottling line is up to all the requirements and sanitary norms for aseptic production.

    According to Antigen LLP Director Nurlan Akhmetsadykov, 300 thousand doses of the vaccine were bottled and delivered to the Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems. He said that the doses will be in use after fully examined.

    Earlier it was reported that Antigen LLP had become the second platform for manufacturing the Kazakh domestic COVID-19 vaccine based at the Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

