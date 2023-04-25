Kazakhstan to boost trade coop with Afghanistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan – Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin unveiled the government's plans on cooperation with Afghanistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We cooperate and trade with Afghanistan. The trade volume amounts to 1 billion US dollars, which is more compared to the trade with Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. Politics is politics, and economy is economy. We plan to ramp up this trade cooperation. There are real prospects for delivering wheat, flour, and seed oil there [to Afghanistan - edit]. Why should we refuse from this opportunity?» said Zhumangarin on the sidelines of the Government’s meeting today.

«We have already opened a trading house of Kazakhstan there and appointed our representative who will coordinate all this work, because Afghanistan is a big and diverse country. We need to study the market and get familiarized ourselves with local business communities. I want to invite Afghan businessmen here and hold a business forum, to enable them to see Kazakhstan and our opportunities. Afghanistan is a rich country from the viewpoint of subsoil use,» said the Minister.