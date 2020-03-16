Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to boost poultry farming

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
16 March 2020, 13:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to commission poultry farms with the capacity of 200,000 tonnes, according to Minister of Healthcare Saparkhan Omarov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The first stage of Makinsk Poultry Farm with the capacity of 25,000 tonnes has already been put into operation. The expansion of Aulie-Ata Phoenix farm with the capacity of 5,000 tonnes has been completed,» said the Minister at the Governmental Hour in the Majilis.

In his words, production of poultry products rose by 24% in three years and reached 222,9000 tonnes. The share of import reduced from 50% to 44.6%.

«We plan to additionally commission poultry farms with the total capacity of 200,000 tonnes. 12 projects are under consideration and implementation now,» he added.


Agro-industrial complex development  
