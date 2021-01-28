Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to boost exports to Serbia

    28 January 2021, 14:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Senate has approved the law ratifying the Agreement on free trade between the EAEU and its member States and Serbia, which is to step up the amount of export to the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In keeping with the Agreement, the single trade regime is established for all the five member countries of the EAEU with Serbia. It expands the list of duty-free goods, enabling the EAEU countries to export cheese, alcohol, and tobacco products without paying customs duties.

    According to Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov, the Union has kept the application of duties on poultry, sugar, textiles, alcohol beverages, cigarettes, as well as on a number of manufactured goods such as compressors and motor vehicles.

    The sides agreed to apply sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical regulation measures only on the basis of the international rules as well as to ensure the protection of intellectual property.

    The Implementation of the Agreement will help expand exports of goods produced in the EAEU counties. In particular, Kazakhstan’s export potential of goods of petrochemical, chemical, metallurgical, mechanical engineering, foods industries to Serbia is estimated at $250mln.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

