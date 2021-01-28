Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Kazakhstan to boost exports to Serbia

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 January 2021, 14:17
Kazakhstan to boost exports to Serbia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Senate has approved the law ratifying the Agreement on free trade between the EAEU and its member States and Serbia, which is to step up the amount of export to the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In keeping with the Agreement, the single trade regime is established for all the five member countries of the EAEU with Serbia. It expands the list of duty-free goods, enabling the EAEU countries to export cheese, alcohol, and tobacco products without paying customs duties.

According to Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov, the Union has kept the application of duties on poultry, sugar, textiles, alcohol beverages, cigarettes, as well as on a number of manufactured goods such as compressors and motor vehicles.

The sides agreed to apply sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical regulation measures only on the basis of the international rules as well as to ensure the protection of intellectual property.

The Implementation of the Agreement will help expand exports of goods produced in the EAEU counties. In particular, Kazakhstan’s export potential of goods of petrochemical, chemical, metallurgical, mechanical engineering, foods industries to Serbia is estimated at $250mln.


Economy   Parliament   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region