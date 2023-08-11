Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to boost exports to North Macedonia

    11 August 2023, 14:43

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2022 the commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and North Macedonia grew by 5.5 times, Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu said following the meeting with visiting OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani, Kazinform reports.

    The minister stressed Kazakhstan may increase its export commodities and mutual sales by 350 million dollars.

    Nurtleu said the sides agreed to actively use resources of the intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation for maintaining business ties development pace. They agreed to focus on promising sectors such as new technologies, energy, agriculture, mining, and tourism.

    During the meeting, they also debated a visa-free regime between the two nations.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

