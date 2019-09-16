Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to boost economic interaction with Belarus in 2020

    16 September 2019, 16:58

    MINSK. KAZINFORM In 2020, Kazakhstan plans to boost economic interaction with Belarus as the EAEU presiding country. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Askar Beissenbayev said it at a press conference in Minsk.

    The diplomat highlighted the importance of Belarus’ chairmanship in the Organization next year.

    He noted that more attention should be given to the creation of equal opportunities for the member-countries’ enterprises, Kazinform learnt from BELTA.

    «Participation in the EAEU is a priority area for Kazakhstan. We hope that Belarus will concentrate its efforts on the issues related to the creation of an equal access to the common market,» Askar Beissenbayev said.

    The Kazakh Ambassador expressed hope for coordinated actions of the two states in this matter.

    He drew the attendees’ attention to the fact that along with a dynamic cooperation in the bilateral format, Kazakhstan-Belarus active contacts were traditionally based on close and common approaches within such international and regional organizations as the CIS, CSTO, OSCE and the SCO.

    «Kazakhstan reckons on further deepening of the bilateral interaction following the visit of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko to Nur-Sultan slated for October 2019,» Askar Beissenbayev noted. He added that an agreement on supply of Kazakhstani oil to Belarus would be possibly signed during the visit.


