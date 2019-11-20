Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Kazakhstan to be hit with snow storm

    20 November 2019, 07:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On Wednesday, precipitation is expected on most of the country's territory. Met Office also warns of fog, snowstorms, and ice on the roads across Kazakhstan today.

    Ice slick, fog, snowstorm and rude wind of 15-20 m/s gusting to 23 m/s are expected in some areas of Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.

    In Turkestan region wind intensification will reach 15-20 m/s. fog will blanket the area during night and morning hours.

    Strong wind of 15-20 m/s is predicted for Aktobe region. A snowstorm will hit the region on November 20.

    Fog and ice slick are expected in some parts of Almaty and Atyrau regions. a snowstorm will hit Atyrau.

    Dense fog patches are expected to form across Mangystau, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions. It will be followed by blowing snow and rude wind of 15-20 m/s.

    A snowstorm is also predicted for Akmola region.

    Fog will blanket West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued