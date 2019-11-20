Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Kazakhstan to be hit with snow storm

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
20 November 2019, 07:25
Kazakhstan to be hit with snow storm

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On Wednesday, precipitation is expected on most of the country's territory. Met Office also warns of fog, snowstorms, and ice on the roads across Kazakhstan today.

Ice slick, fog, snowstorm and rude wind of 15-20 m/s gusting to 23 m/s are expected in some areas of Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.

In Turkestan region wind intensification will reach 15-20 m/s. fog will blanket the area during night and morning hours.

Strong wind of 15-20 m/s is predicted for Aktobe region. A snowstorm will hit the region on November 20.

Fog and ice slick are expected in some parts of Almaty and Atyrau regions. a snowstorm will hit Atyrau.

Dense fog patches are expected to form across Mangystau, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions. It will be followed by blowing snow and rude wind of 15-20 m/s.

A snowstorm is also predicted for Akmola region.

Fog will blanket West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty