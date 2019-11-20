Kazakhstan to be hit with snow storm

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On Wednesday, precipitation is expected on most of the country's territory. Met Office also warns of fog, snowstorms, and ice on the roads across Kazakhstan today.

Ice slick, fog, snowstorm and rude wind of 15-20 m/s gusting to 23 m/s are expected in some areas of Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.

In Turkestan region wind intensification will reach 15-20 m/s. fog will blanket the area during night and morning hours.

Strong wind of 15-20 m/s is predicted for Aktobe region. A snowstorm will hit the region on November 20.

Fog and ice slick are expected in some parts of Almaty and Atyrau regions. a snowstorm will hit Atyrau.

Dense fog patches are expected to form across Mangystau, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions. It will be followed by blowing snow and rude wind of 15-20 m/s.

A snowstorm is also predicted for Akmola region.

Fog will blanket West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.