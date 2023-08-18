Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to ban wheat imports

    18 August 2023, 13:44

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to ban import of wheat by road and rail, Kazinform reports.

    An appropriate order of the Minister of Agriculture has been published on the legalacts.egov.kz.

    As per the document, the ban will be in effect for six months (EAEU HS code: 100119, 100199). «Kazakhstan bans import of wheat to its territory by road from third countries and EAEU member-states, as well as by rail from third countries and EAEU member-states, except for delivery of wheat for the licensed grain elevators, grain processing plants and poultry farms,» the document reads.

    The document enters into force on the day of its official publication.

    The draft order will be open for discussion until September 4.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Agriculture
