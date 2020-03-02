Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to ban entry from Iran

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 March 2020, 10:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan imposes an entry ban on the nationals of Iran amid concerns over the coronavirus spread,» Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi told the Government meeting.

He also noted that as of today 480 Kazakhstanis were airlifted from China. As earlier reported, Kazakhstan suspended all forms of passenger travel to and from neighboring China. The authorities also suspended the issuance of visas for all foreigners in China since February 3, 2020.

«Starting from March 5 the country is set to reduce air service with Azerbaijan and to ban nationals of Iran to enter Kazakhstan,» the Minister said.

The Kazakh FM recommends Kazakhstanis to refrain from visiting virus-hit countries stressing that there are no coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan.


