Kazakhstan to attract Singaporean companies in G4 City project’s realization in Almaty rgn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A Kazakhstani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubayev paid a visit to Singapore, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As part of the visit, a meeting with Lawrence Wong, Singaporean Finance Minister, discussing the prospects of bilateral cooperation on investment, trade, and economic issues, took place.

To note, the bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Singapore stood at $1.9bn in 2022, a 65% year-over-year increase.

The Kazakhstani delegation also met with Tan See Leng, minister of manpower – second minister of trade and industry of Singapore, discussing expansion of trade cooperation between the countries, realization of joint investment projects, including the large-scale investment project G4 City in Almaty region.

Discussions with Southeast Asian Temasek and Surbana Jurong companies on creation of sustainable and innovative satellite cities as part of the G4 City project with the agreement reached to attract Singaporean investors to and application of modern technologies in the project’s realization were held.

The G4 City project implies increasing standards of living, fostering innovation, and promoting entrepreneurship alongside creating satellite cities in the region.

By the decision of the Kazakh government, the special economic zone G4 city with an area of 30 thousand ha was created in Almaty region. It is expected that the new economic zone will allow for a favorable environment for attracting domestic and foreign investment in the creation of an integrated G4 City city, which, in turn, expected to give a new impetus to the region’s development.



