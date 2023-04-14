Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan to attract Singaporean companies in G4 City project’s realization in Almaty rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 April 2023, 19:15
Kazakhstan to attract Singaporean companies in G4 City project’s realization in Almaty rgn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A Kazakhstani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubayev paid a visit to Singapore, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As part of the visit, a meeting with Lawrence Wong, Singaporean Finance Minister, discussing the prospects of bilateral cooperation on investment, trade, and economic issues, took place.

To note, the bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Singapore stood at $1.9bn in 2022, a 65% year-over-year increase.

The Kazakhstani delegation also met with Tan See Leng, minister of manpower – second minister of trade and industry of Singapore, discussing expansion of trade cooperation between the countries, realization of joint investment projects, including the large-scale investment project G4 City in Almaty region.

Discussions with Southeast Asian Temasek and Surbana Jurong companies on creation of sustainable and innovative satellite cities as part of the G4 City project with the agreement reached to attract Singaporean investors to and application of modern technologies in the project’s realization were held.

The G4 City project implies increasing standards of living, fostering innovation, and promoting entrepreneurship alongside creating satellite cities in the region.

By the decision of the Kazakh government, the special economic zone G4 city with an area of 30 thousand ha was created in Almaty region. It is expected that the new economic zone will allow for a favorable environment for attracting domestic and foreign investment in the creation of an integrated G4 City city, which, in turn, expected to give a new impetus to the region’s development.


Kazakhstan and Singapore   Ministry of Finance  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9
Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9
Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
Astana Opera’s soloists to tour to Karaganda
Astana Opera’s soloists to tour to Karaganda
Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstani boxers learn their WBO rankings
Kazakhstani boxers learn their WBO rankings