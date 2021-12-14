Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Agriculture

    Kazakhstan to attract over 5 bln of investments to fisheries

    14 December 2021, 13:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Akhmetzhan Primkulov shared plans to attract investments to the country’s fishing industry.

    «It is targeted to create 113 new commercial fishing farms, attract KZT 5.8 bln of direct investments and grow up to 10,000 tons of fish a year, as well as to generate 1,000 new jobs,» Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Akhmetzhan Primkulov said at today's Government meeting.

    He highlighted that Kazakhstan plans to raise up to 270,000 tons of fish by 2030. To this end over 1,000 fisheries will be built.

    Notably, since the beginning of the year some 12,000 tons of commercial fish were grown.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    AIF guest Michael Roee on why Kazakhstan can feed one billion people
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Our intention is to support Kazakhstan as one of world’s biggest grain exporters – EU Commissioner
    Kazakhstan’s potential is enormous, but it should be bridged with implementation – Michael Roee
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    5 President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev