Kazakhstan to attract over 5 bln of investments to fisheries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Akhmetzhan Primkulov shared plans to attract investments to the country’s fishing industry.

«It is targeted to create 113 new commercial fishing farms, attract KZT 5.8 bln of direct investments and grow up to 10,000 tons of fish a year, as well as to generate 1,000 new jobs,» Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Akhmetzhan Primkulov said at today's Government meeting.

He highlighted that Kazakhstan plans to raise up to 270,000 tons of fish by 2030. To this end over 1,000 fisheries will be built.

Notably, since the beginning of the year some 12,000 tons of commercial fish were grown.



