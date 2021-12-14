Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Agriculture

Kazakhstan to attract over 5 bln of investments to fisheries

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 December 2021, 13:44
Kazakhstan to attract over 5 bln of investments to fisheries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Akhmetzhan Primkulov shared plans to attract investments to the country’s fishing industry.

«It is targeted to create 113 new commercial fishing farms, attract KZT 5.8 bln of direct investments and grow up to 10,000 tons of fish a year, as well as to generate 1,000 new jobs,» Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Akhmetzhan Primkulov said at today's Government meeting.

He highlighted that Kazakhstan plans to raise up to 270,000 tons of fish by 2030. To this end over 1,000 fisheries will be built.

Notably, since the beginning of the year some 12,000 tons of commercial fish were grown.


Government of Kazakhstan   Agro-industrial complex development  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies