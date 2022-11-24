Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to attract low-cost airlines to cheapen flights to Europe

    24 November 2022, 14:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to attract low-cost airlines to make flights to European countries affordable, according to Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev, Kazinform reports.

    On the sidelines of the Senate’s plenary session, the journalists wondered why air tickets are so expensive in Kazakhstan.

    According to Uskenbayev, prices depend on whether the tickets are purchased 2-3 months before, or in a high-demand period.

    He added that the ministry is working to attract low-cost airlines to operate flights to Europe.

    «Beginning from 2023, in an open-sky mode, we will allow low-cost companies to operate transit flights to Europe or to Türkiye through the territory of Kazakhstan. This will significantly reduce ticket prices,» he explained.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

