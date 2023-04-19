Kazakhstan to attract 4 mln tourists over 7 years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Askhat Oralov shared the country’s tourism development plans, Kazinform reports.

He said the country’s tourism development issues were repeatedly brought up at today's sitting. The Head of State at the joint session of the Parliament Chambers drew attention to the development of the potential of Kazakhstan's tourism.

According to him the Ministry carries out proactive work to attract international partners to organize inbound and outbound tourism.

«The Ministry approved the tourism development concept for the next seven years. Kazakhstan sets an ambitious task to attract some 4 million tourists over seven years ahead. To this end it is necessary to create conditions, build necessary infrastructure and work closely with the National Chambers and tour operators,» he added.



