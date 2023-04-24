Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+9+11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan to attract $150bln of investments till 2029

    24 April 2023, 14:43

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Since 1991, Kazakhstan has attracted 410 billion US dollars of investments. This is what Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said at the Kazakh-Czech Business Forum in Astana, Kazinform reports.

    «Over the years of independence, Kazakhstan has attracted 410 billion US dollars of investments. Our strategic goal is to attract another 150 billion US dollars till 2029. Foreign investors enjoy comprehensive governmental support and tax allowances in Kazakhstan. Besides, the investors working in special economic zones will be provided will all-round infrastructure support,» the Prime Minister said.

    He touched upon also the activity of Astana International Financial Centre. «The AIFC’s activity is aimed at creating necessary conditions for foreign investors and elaborating the mechanisms of their support,» Smailov said.

    He expressed confidence that today’s forum would contribute to boosting mutual commodity turnover and the volume of investments between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Foreign investments
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
    FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
    1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
    Kazakhstan reports fewer COVID-19 cases
    Popular
    1 FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
    2 Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
    3 FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
    4 1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
    5 May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events