Kazakhstan to attract $150bln of investments till 2029

24 April 2023, 14:43
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Since 1991, Kazakhstan has attracted 410 billion US dollars of investments. This is what Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said at the Kazakh-Czech Business Forum in Astana, Kazinform reports.

«Over the years of independence, Kazakhstan has attracted 410 billion US dollars of investments. Our strategic goal is to attract another 150 billion US dollars till 2029. Foreign investors enjoy comprehensive governmental support and tax allowances in Kazakhstan. Besides, the investors working in special economic zones will be provided will all-round infrastructure support,» the Prime Minister said.

He touched upon also the activity of Astana International Financial Centre. «The AIFC’s activity is aimed at creating necessary conditions for foreign investors and elaborating the mechanisms of their support,» Smailov said.

He expressed confidence that today’s forum would contribute to boosting mutual commodity turnover and the volume of investments between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic.


