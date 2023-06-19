Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan to attract 1.4mln foreign tourists this year

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 June 2023, 17:45
Kazakhstan to attract 1.4mln foreign tourists this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Tourism rebounded to the pre-pandemic level in Kazakhstan, Minister of Culture and Sport of the country Askhat Oralov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The UN World Tourism Organization forecast tourism rebound before 2024. Despite the consequences caused by the pandemic, Kazakhstan saw recovery in tourism,» said Oralov.

According to the minister, the number of Kazakhstani tourists increased by 25% to 8.6 million people, surpassing the pre-pandemic level by almost two million.

«Last year, Kazakhstan attracted around one million foreign tourists; the figure is expected to rise to up to 1.4 million people this year,» added the minister.


Tourism   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023