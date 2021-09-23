Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Kazakhstan to attend Tashkent Int’l Film Festival

    23 September 2021, 16:08

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Kazakh film stars will take part in the Silk Road Pearl International Film Festival in Tashkent to be held between September 28 and October 3, organizers said.

    The film festival began anew at the initiative of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in 2021. It will be held annually. It is organized by the Uzbek Cinematography Agency.

    The Days of Cinema of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Egypt, Israel, India, Italy, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan.

    Kazakh delegation will consist of well-known cinematographers, including Nurzhuman Ikhtymbayev, Zhannat Kuanysheva, film director Satybaldy Tekeyev, actress Aruzhan Dzazilbekova, Azamat Saybaldy and others. The delegation will showcase their new works, hold master classes and meetings with young cinematographers.

    The Tashkent International Film Festival, also known as the International Film Festival of Asia, Africa and Latin America, was traditionally held in the capital of Uzbekistan since 1968 until 1997 under the State Cinematography Committee and Union of Cinematographers. It brought together outstanding film directors, actors and cinematographers.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture Entertainment Events Uzbekistan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Operaliya International Festival to be held in Astana
    Kazakhstani play ‘Roza Baglanova’ wins top prize at Daegu International Musical Festival in S. Korea
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued