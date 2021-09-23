Kazakhstan to attend Tashkent Int’l Film Festival

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Kazakh film stars will take part in the Silk Road Pearl International Film Festival in Tashkent to be held between September 28 and October 3, organizers said.

The film festival began anew at the initiative of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in 2021. It will be held annually. It is organized by the Uzbek Cinematography Agency.

The Days of Cinema of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Egypt, Israel, India, Italy, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan.

Kazakh delegation will consist of well-known cinematographers, including Nurzhuman Ikhtymbayev, Zhannat Kuanysheva, film director Satybaldy Tekeyev, actress Aruzhan Dzazilbekova, Azamat Saybaldy and others. The delegation will showcase their new works, hold master classes and meetings with young cinematographers.

The Tashkent International Film Festival, also known as the International Film Festival of Asia, Africa and Latin America, was traditionally held in the capital of Uzbekistan since 1968 until 1997 under the State Cinematography Committee and Union of Cinematographers. It brought together outstanding film directors, actors and cinematographers.