Kazakhstan to attend Septiembre Musical in Argentine

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 September 2021, 12:10
BUENOS AIRES. KAZINFORM For the first ever Kazakhstan will participate in the one of the most prestigious cultural festival of Argentine, Septiembre Musical.

It will be held between September 3 and 30. Kazakhstan will feature its culture, music and the country’s landscape, dimashnews.com reads.

Septiembre Musical is an annual international arts festival that takes place in the province of Tucumán, Argentina. Starting from 1960 it has been considered as one of the most important cultural events of Argentine.

Members of La Era Dimash fan club from Argentine with the support of the Kazakh Consulate in Rosario and its honorary consul Gustavo Gutierrez organized a special program to showcase the world the Kazakh music, culture and the country’s landscape. Two video clips Yer Turan by Turan ethnic band and Samalltau by Dimash will be presented at the festival. The special program about Kazakhstan will be broadcast on September 24 and 25 not only on Youtube and other social media but also on local TV channels and radio.

