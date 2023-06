Kazakhstan to attend OPEC+ ministerial meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will attend the OPEC+ ministerial meeting which will be held as a video conference on April 9, the press service of the Kazakh Energy Ministry reports.

«Kazakhstan is always committed to constructive dialogue fulfilling all obligations assumed within the OPEC+ Agreement. We hope that the forthcoming talks will bring positive results,» the Ministry’s press release reads.