    Kazakhstan to attend II session of IOFS General Assembly

    26 August 2019, 20:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The second session of the Islamic Organisation for Food Security (IOFS) General Assembly will take place on August 27-29 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Kazakh Agriculture Minister will head the country’s delegation, Kazinform reports.

    «Agriculture ministers are expected to focus on key issues related to food security the member states face, to take meaningful steps to build the collective platform for promotion and development of food security on a long-term basis through mobilization of all available resources within their countries, share best practices for development of investments and transfer of technologies,» an official spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing.

    The Islamic Organisation for Food Security was established in 2011 at the initiative of First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev to address a wide range of food safety issues of the OIC member states. The Organisation headquartered in Nur-Sultan has 33 members.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

