Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan to attend II session of IOFS General Assembly

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 August 2019, 20:11
Kazakhstan to attend II session of IOFS General Assembly

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The second session of the Islamic Organisation for Food Security (IOFS) General Assembly will take place on August 27-29 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Kazakh Agriculture Minister will head the country’s delegation, Kazinform reports.

«Agriculture ministers are expected to focus on key issues related to food security the member states face, to take meaningful steps to build the collective platform for promotion and development of food security on a long-term basis through mobilization of all available resources within their countries, share best practices for development of investments and transfer of technologies,» an official spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing.

The Islamic Organisation for Food Security was established in 2011 at the initiative of First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev to address a wide range of food safety issues of the OIC member states. The Organisation headquartered in Nur-Sultan has 33 members.

Foreign policy    Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Tractor of missing forester found in fire area in Abai region
Tractor of missing forester found in fire area in Abai region