Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to assist Afghanistan in establishing anti-corruption system

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
18 December 2019, 12:26
KABUL. KAZINFORM – Olzhas Bektenov, first deputy chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency paid a working visit to Afghanistan, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of the agency.

Suring the visit Bektenov held a meeting with General Prosecutor, Justice Minister, heads of Anti-Corruption Center and Court administration of the Supreme Court of Afghanistan.

During the negotiations with the Attorney General of Afghanistan Mohammad Farid Hamidi, the parties agreed to conclude a memorandum of cooperation between the departments.

Noting the interest of Kazakhstan in the stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan, O. Bektenov expressed the Agency’s readiness to provide comprehensive support to the competent authorities of the friendly country by organizing regular short-term training of Afghan colleagues in Kazakhstan, holding online seminars and other forms of advanced training.

Moreover, the first deputy head of the anti-corruption department held a meeting with students and teachers of the American University of Afghanistan.

The audience was greatly interested in the experience of Kazakhstan in building a comprehensive anti-corruption policy, digitalizing public services and developing well-doing ideology.

The visit to Afghanistan was the next step in the work carried out by the Kazakhstan Anti-Corruption Service to support Afghan colleagues in restoring law and order.

Combating corruption    Kazakhstan  
