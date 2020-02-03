Kazakhstan to appoint ecology ambassadors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The capital of Kazakhstan has hosted the 1st ecological gathering of public activists, volunteers, governmental officials and delegates of international organizations. Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the country Magzum Mirzagaliyev participated in the event as well, Kazinform reports.

Welcoming the participants, the Minister highly spoke of the role of the public in changing population’s ecological conscience.

«Nowadays, the problem of human-nature interaction, the impact of activity on the environment has gained has gained large scales. The society will not be able to survive without changing its ecological conscience,» he said.

In his opinion, the gathering of the country’s eco-activists will let implement joint ecological projects in various regions of the country.

«Namely for these purposes, I would like to appoint ecological ambassadors for each region of Kazakhstan in order to coordinate and promote ecological initiatives across the country,» he noted.

Magzum Mirzagaliyev also reminded that the Ministry plans to launch «Birgemiz: Taza Álem/Taza Qazaqstan» nationwide campaign within the 2020 Year of Volunteer.

The gathering focused on such pressing issues as waste sorting, reducing consumption and waste generation, ecological conscience and environmental education, preserving flora and fauna. A road map containing all the initiatives and ideas of ecological activists will be adopted following the event.