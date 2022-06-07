Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Agriculture

    Kazakhstan to allocate KZT 20 bln for grain-fodder reserves

    7 June 2022, 13:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Agrarian Credit Corporation JSC allocates this year KZT 140 bln for spring sowing campaign,» Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev told the Government meeting.

    As part of the Ken dala program over 3,000 farm producers got funding up to KZT 84.1 bln. The program will further extend credits for the protection of plants and harvesting campaign. As of today, 371 agricultural producers submitted 522 applications worth KZT 93.7 bln to the Food Contract Corporation National Company as part of forwarding purchases. KZT 20 bln was approved for forwarding purchases to build grain-fodder reserves up to 200,000 tons to help preserve the cattle and poultry population in case of a drought. The total funding of the Food Corporation’s forwarding purchases will make KZT 100 bln.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Agriculture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    AIF guest Michael Roee on why Kazakhstan can feed one billion people
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Our intention is to support Kazakhstan as one of world’s biggest grain exporters – EU Commissioner
    Kazakhstan’s potential is enormous, but it should be bridged with implementation – Michael Roee
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn