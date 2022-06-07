Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to allocate KZT 20 bln for grain-fodder reserves

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 June 2022, 13:50
Kazakhstan to allocate KZT 20 bln for grain-fodder reserves

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Agrarian Credit Corporation JSC allocates this year KZT 140 bln for spring sowing campaign,» Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev told the Government meeting.

As part of the Ken dala program over 3,000 farm producers got funding up to KZT 84.1 bln. The program will further extend credits for the protection of plants and harvesting campaign. As of today, 371 agricultural producers submitted 522 applications worth KZT 93.7 bln to the Food Contract Corporation National Company as part of forwarding purchases. KZT 20 bln was approved for forwarding purchases to build grain-fodder reserves up to 200,000 tons to help preserve the cattle and poultry population in case of a drought. The total funding of the Food Corporation’s forwarding purchases will make KZT 100 bln.


