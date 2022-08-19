Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan to allocate KZT 136 bln for sports infrastructure development
19 August 2022 17:09

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «As of today sports infrastructure availability in Kazakhstan stands at 49%,» acting head of the sports and physical culture department of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry Bekbolat Baizhanov said.

He noted that 140 more projects will be developed until 2025. KZT 136 bln will be allocated to have them implemented.

As earlier reported, the multi-day horseracing marathon will be held in Kazakhstan between September 15-30.


