Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Kazakhstan to allocate 60% of public grants for vocational students

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 May 2022, 14:13
Kazakhstan to allocate 60% of public grants for vocational students

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Additional 10,000 grants will be awarded to the young people living in the densely-populated areas in Atyrau and Mangistau regions,» Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Kuanysh Yergaliyev said.

«In the 2022-2023 academic year the public procurement will exceed 88,000. Of which 73,000 grants will be allocated for getting the Bachelor’s Degrees, over 33,000 for Master’s Degrees and 1,890 for PhDs. Over 42,000 educational scholarships will be awarded this year, 60% of them for vocational students. Besides, 10,000 grants will be given to the youth of the densely-populated areas of Atyrau and Mangistau regions. The Serpin program will provide 3,656 grants. 490 grants will be awarded to foreign students. Of which 150 are for Central Asian nations, and 100 for students of the OIC member states,» he added.


Education    Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy