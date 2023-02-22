Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to allocate 413,000 tons of fuel for spring planting in 2023

    22 February 2023, 11:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will allocate 413,000 tons of fuel for spring sowing campaign in 2023,» Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said at today’s Government meeting, Kazinform reports.

    The average price per 1 metric tonne of fuel will amount to 222,000 tenge or 184 tenge per 1 litre.

    He added refineries are ready to deliver fuel as soon as agricultural commodity producers conclude signing contracts, payments, biddings, and to spot rail tankers for loading at refineries. The issue is under the control of the Energy Ministry and KazMunayGas National Company.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

