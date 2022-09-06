Kazakhstan to adopt Urban Development Code

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov announced plans to raise the efficiency of special economic zones, Kazinform reports.

«The real economy development direction suggests taking 15 measures,» he told the meeting.

«To attract investments to the development of mineral resources conforming amendments will be inserted into the legislation to simplify procedures. To raise the efficiency of special economic zones it is planned to take some steps, including a differentiated approach to granting investment privileges in the special economic zones,» said the Minister.

Besides, a brand new document, the Urban Development Code, will be adopted in Kazakhstan to reform the architecture and construction sector and update the out-of-date civil engineering standards.



