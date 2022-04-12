Kazakhstan to adopt Science Development Concept

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov charged to adopt 2022-2026 Science Development Concept, Kazinform reports.

«The role of science in the development of the processing industry and high-tech productions is invaluable today. It will let raise labor efficiency and household income. Research centres and universities, the country’s industry and business should tune up closer relations. It is the only way to introduce scientific achievements into production, and be useful for people,» the PM said at today’s Government sitting. He noted that it is essential to launch a marketing system to explore effective demand for certain scientific developments.

The PM added that the Scientific Fund should focus on raising the investment attractiveness of the science, and commercializing scientific research results. To this end, Smailov charged the Education and Science Ministry to adopt the Science Development Concept of Kazakhstan for 2022-2026 until April 30 this year. Secondly, he assigned to discuss the ways for the search and attraction of young talents, and create a database of the new generation of scientists with great scientific potential. The Premier charged to rebrand the Science Fund with an accent on raising economic efficiency, capitalization of scientific research, their investment attractiveness, openness, and transparency of all the processes.

As earlier reported, science funding in Kazakhstan for the past two years has almost doubled.