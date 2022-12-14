Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.93 eur/kzt 496.15

    rub/kzt 7.49 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan to adopt rural areas development concept in March 2023

    14 December 2022, 09:58

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the Government’s weekly sitting, First Vice Minister of National Economy Timur Zhaksylykov shared the Ministry’s plan on improvement of the quality of life of rural population, Kazinform reports.

    The elaboration of the 2023-2027 Concept of Rural Areas Development is underway. Its adoption is scheduled for late March 2023. The goal of the Concept is to improve the quality of life of rural population and to create favorable environment for them,» he said.

    The draft Concept is under discussion with the local executive bodies, he added.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Agriculture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan, Latvia mark 30 years of fruitful cooperation
    Kazakhstan to complete audit of all thermal power stations and electrical grids in Q1 2023
    Legislative amendments on National Fund for Children initiative to be approved in 2023
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Stadler Rail AG Group CEO Peter Spuhler
    Popular
    1 Head of State receives Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani
    2 Anthology of modern Kyrgyz poetry in Kazakh language presented in Osh
    3 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov meet in Astana
    4 Kazakh FM pays visit to Germany
    5 Agricultural products worth 323 bln soms produced in Kyrgyzstan over 11 months