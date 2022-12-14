Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to adopt rural areas development concept in March 2023

14 December 2022, 09:58
Kazakhstan to adopt rural areas development concept in March 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the Government’s weekly sitting, First Vice Minister of National Economy Timur Zhaksylykov shared the Ministry’s plan on improvement of the quality of life of rural population, Kazinform reports.

The elaboration of the 2023-2027 Concept of Rural Areas Development is underway. Its adoption is scheduled for late March 2023. The goal of the Concept is to improve the quality of life of rural population and to create favorable environment for them,» he said.

The draft Concept is under discussion with the local executive bodies, he added.


