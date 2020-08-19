Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to adopt pharmaceutical industry development program

    19 August 2020, 15:44

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to Karaganda region Kazakh PM Askar Mamin held a meeting on the development of the country’s pharmaceutical industry, the PM’s press service informs.

    Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Beibut Atamakulov, Vice Minister of Healthcare Lyudmila Byurabekova and others reported on the current situation and development of drug industry.

    Amid the coronavirus pandemic for the past seven months the output of pharmaceutical companies grew by 23.2% up to KZT 70.2 bln. There are 96 companies, 33 of them produce drugs, 41 – medical products and 22 – medical devices. 41 projects worth KZT 62.9 bln of investments were realized under the industrialization roadmap. 5,000 workplaces were created.

    The PM charged the Industry Ministry to develop in September the draft pharmaceutical industry development program to boost pharmaceuticals production. The PM also tasked to develop medical masks production standards.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Karaganda region Government of Kazakhstan
