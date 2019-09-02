Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to adopt national plan to implement State-of-the-Nation Address, Karin

    2 September 2019, 16:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A national plan on the implementation of the President’s instructions will be adopted within the framework of the State-of-the-Nation Address, Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin stated.

    After the joint session of the chambers of the Kazakh Parliament, Yerlan Karin also spoke about the support measures for small and medium-sized business put forward by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the address.

    «The President gave a clear instruction to the Government to develop a legislative framework for exempting micro and small business entities from paying tax on core activities. I think that this is a good incentive for entrepreneurial development. The State-of-the-Nation Address made by President Tokayev is well-balanced. On the one hand, the President announced a number of measures, initiatives and instructions regarding social support. On the other hand, he spoke on the need to encourage entrepreneurship in order to stimulate the economic initiative of citizens», stressed Mr. Karin.

    He also said that the national plan for the implementation of the State-of-the-Nation Address will be adopted in a matter of days.


    Alzhanova Raushan

