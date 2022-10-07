Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to adopt law to revive tazy, tobet national dog breeds
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chief of the Presidential Affairs Department Aibek Dadebayev held today a conference on preservation and revival of the national breeds of dogs – tazy and tobet, Kazinform reports.

The Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, as the authorized governmental structure, was commissioned together with all interested governmental agencies to submit the final version of the draft law.

The Ecology Ministry, jointly with the Ministry of Agriculture, public associations and expert communities will have to renew the standard of the Kazakh national dog breeds – tazy and tobet.

«Under a special control should be the procedure of registering our dog breeds in the World Canine Organization (Fédération cynologique internationale ¬ - FCI) and securing Kazakhstan as the country of origin of tazy and tobet,» Aibek Dadebayev said.

Photo: mydog.press



