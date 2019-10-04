Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to additionally invest $20bn in transport and logistics projects

    4 October 2019, 11:28

    SOCHI. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to receive more than $5bn in transport and logistics sector. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it taking the floor at the 16th annual session of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Russia’s Sochi, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Head of State pointed out that in the past decade Kazakhstan had invested more than $30bn in transport infrastructure. More than 2,000km of railroads were built and 7,000km of motor roads were repaired. The capacity of the sea ports was increased to 27mn tonnes. 5 railroad and 6 international highway networks are running via Kazakhstan.

    «By 2025, we are planning to invest additional $20bn in transport and logistics projects. We stand for openness of our space for new viable transport and logistics solutions,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

    «Apart from development and sale of natural resources, the modern world prioritizes transport and logistics services as well. In two years, Kazakhstan plans to receive more than $5bn in this sphere,» he added.

    Recall that the Kazakh President arrived in Sochi on October 3 to participate in the 16th annual session of the Valdai International Discussion Club. This year the event brought together more 140 experts from 27 countries.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

