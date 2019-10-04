Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakhstan to additionally invest $20bn in transport and logistics projects

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
4 October 2019, 11:28
Kazakhstan to additionally invest $20bn in transport and logistics projects

SOCHI. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to receive more than $5bn in transport and logistics sector. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it taking the floor at the 16th annual session of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Russia’s Sochi, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Head of State pointed out that in the past decade Kazakhstan had invested more than $30bn in transport infrastructure. More than 2,000km of railroads were built and 7,000km of motor roads were repaired. The capacity of the sea ports was increased to 27mn tonnes. 5 railroad and 6 international highway networks are running via Kazakhstan.

«By 2025, we are planning to invest additional $20bn in transport and logistics projects. We stand for openness of our space for new viable transport and logistics solutions,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

«Apart from development and sale of natural resources, the modern world prioritizes transport and logistics services as well. In two years, Kazakhstan plans to receive more than $5bn in this sphere,» he added.

Recall that the Kazakh President arrived in Sochi on October 3 to participate in the 16th annual session of the Valdai International Discussion Club. This year the event brought together more 140 experts from 27 countries.

President of Kazakhstan    Transport  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023